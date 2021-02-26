UrduPoint.com
Seven Centuries Old Carved Brick Marvel Proposed For Maiden Conservation Under Rs 12m Plan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Seven centuries old carved brick marvel proposed for maiden conservation under Rs 12m plan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Over seven centuries old mausoleum of Hazrat Sheikh Sadan Shaheed, a marvel of cut and carved brick work, is expected to undergo maiden conservation under a Rs 12 million scheme subject to final approval.

Multan archaeology department has sent concept papers of five conservation schemes of south Punjab to high ups including the mausoleum of Hazrat Sheikh Sadan Shaheed, locally known as angels' tomb or (Farishton Ka Darbar) as people believe in a myth that it was built by angels. The scheme would become part of annual development plan (ADP) 2021-22 after it is finally approved for execution by Punjab government, Incharge archaeology department Multan Malik Ghulam Muhammad told APP on Friday.

Other conservation schemes proposed included mausoleum of Hazrat Sheikh Ladhu (Rs 20 million) and mausoleum of Tahir Khan Nahar (Rs 10m) in Muzaffargarh, Harrand Fort (Rs 300m) in Rajanpur, and Sher Shah Bawli (Rs 10m) in Mianwali.

The mausoleum is merely a single square-shaped and roofless structure and among the only two such architectural symbols from the past with their exteriors decorated with carved brick art. The other one is the mausoleum of Syed Ahmad Kabir in district Lodhran, says the official.

The tomb is located 35 kilometres from Muzaffargarh-Jhang road in Mauza Jhalareen Shumali, district Muzaffargarh. The saint buried here, according to local traditions, is said to be descendant of Hazrat Tamim Ansari, one of the companions of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), says a brief note prepared by archaeology department.

His ancestors came to Multan with Muhammad Bin Qasim and the tomb stone on the grave indicated that the monument belong to Sheikh Sadan Shaheed (674 AH). The tomb rests on a platform or plinth. Platform surface is covered by modern cement plaster, however, the mason was intelligent enough not to hide portions having carved brick patterns. All the four facades of the tomb are decorated with running horizontal friezes in cut and carved brick. The exterior is decorated with bricks carved with floral design in friezes, geometrical designs and Quranic verses besides the words LLAH", "Bismillah", three verses of Surah-e-Fatiha, "Ya ALLAH", l Mulk-o-Lillah". Decorated pigeon holes are provided in each facade. There are two recessed blind niches and both have a brick carved crown (Taj) on them.

Archaeology officials said that the fresh proposal has been sent to high ups to strengthen and restore the tomb by dismantling portions of modern construction, underpinning where salt affected, earth work, provision of wooden Sheesham door and restoration of cut and carved brick work where it was missing. They said, such like structure i.e the tomb of Syed Ahmad Kabir in Lodhran was in somewhat better condition and the tomb of Sheikh Sadan Shaheed can be restored taking guidance from it.

