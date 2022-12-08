Seven check posts set up to stop flour smuggling: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi has said during the last 24 hours, 2,392 bags of 20-kg and 21,642 bags of 10-kg had been provided to 375 registered sale points in the district.

According to a press release, a fine of Rs344,000 had been imposed on owners of two flour mills and 15 shops for violating government rules and regulations.

The DC said that seven check posts had been established in four tehsils to stopsmuggling of flour while assistant commissioners, food department officers were alsoregularly checking flour mills and sale points.