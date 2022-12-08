UrduPoint.com

Seven Check Posts Set Up To Stop Flour Smuggling: DC

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Seven check posts set up to stop flour smuggling: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi has said during the last 24 hours, 2,392 bags of 20-kg and 21,642 bags of 10-kg had been provided to 375 registered sale points in the district.

According to a press release, a fine of Rs344,000 had been imposed on owners of two flour mills and 15 shops for violating government rules and regulations.

The DC said that seven check posts had been established in four tehsils to stopsmuggling of flour while assistant commissioners, food department officers were alsoregularly checking flour mills and sale points.

Related Topics

Fine Sale Government Flour

Recent Stories

Coordination between the OIC and the UN Regarding ..

Coordination between the OIC and the UN Regarding the Damage Caused by the Const ..

21 seconds ago
 Joint OIC- EU technical workshop on “Gender Bas ..

Joint OIC- EU technical workshop on “Gender Based Violence” (GBV)

24 seconds ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of the F ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of the French Republic to the Kingdom ..

28 seconds ago
 TECNO Makes its Mark on the High-End Smartphone Ma ..

TECNO Makes its Mark on the High-End Smartphone Market with the Launch of its Fl ..

6 minutes ago
 IHC stops authorities from arresting PM's son Sule ..

IHC stops authorities from arresting PM's son Suleman Shehbaz

15 minutes ago
 Norwegian company gets contract to produce electri ..

Norwegian company gets contract to produce electricity from Solid waste.

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.