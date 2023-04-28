UrduPoint.com

Seven Children Blazed By A High-voltage Electric Wire In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Seven children were burned on Friday at Chongi Amarsadhu Javed Colony, Lahore after a fire broke out as a result of high-voltage electricity cables falling on the top of the house.

Private media reports that a sad incident happened when the strings of children flying kites on the roof got tangled in the high extension wire, resulting in seven kids being burned by fire.

Immediately after the event, the rescue personnel arrived on the scene and quickly put out the fire while shifting the injured kids to the General Hospital for treatment.

According to rescue officials, Ayan Ali 5, Ali Hasan Umar 4, Shahryar Umar 3, and Muhammad Hasnain 10 were among the injured, while one of the injured children was in critical condition.

Police also arrived at the scene just after the event for further investigation.

