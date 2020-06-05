UrduPoint.com
Seven Children Drown In Indus River

Fri 05th June 2020 | 08:46 PM

At least seven children taking bath in a river located in Jharak area of Thatta, Sindh province drowned on Friday, Rescue sources reported

According to details, seven children belonging to Merri tribe, residents of Daim, Sindh were taking bath to beat the heat in a river of Indus, but the ill-fated children could not control over bodies while enjoying swimming in deep water.

The Rescue workers rushed to the site and tried to rescue them but after hectic efforts, they could only manage to retrieve the dead bodies.

The dead bodies have been handed over to the heirs.

Those killed in an incident were identified as Konch, Amir, Benazir, Rafique, Rahim, and Beshiran.

