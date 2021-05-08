UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Children Drown In Pond At Mohmand District

Muhammad Irfan 17 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 06:32 PM

Seven children drown in pond at Mohmand district

Seven children drowned in a water pond at Tehsil Ambar of district Mohmand on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Seven children drowned in a water pond at Tehsil Ambar of district Mohmand on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, total eight children were playing near the pond at Ghamty area when they lost balance and fell into the water pond.

Total seven cousins' children died on the spot while one got injured. Their bodies were later pulled out from ponds.

The died children were identified as Rehan son of Qamdan 12, Amad Ullah son of Qamdan 6, Farman Ullah son of Faris Khan 8, Nafisa daughter of Hakim 8, Wajiha daughter of Hakim 6, Marwa daughter of Hakim 4, Muniba daughter of Gulbadin died on the spot while Fahad son of Qamdan became injured.

Related Topics

Injured Water Died From

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

34 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.