Seven children drown in pond at Mohmand district

Seven children drowned in a water pond at Tehsil Ambar of district Mohmand on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Seven children drowned in a water pond at Tehsil Ambar of district Mohmand on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, total eight children were playing near the pond at Ghamty area when they lost balance and fell into the water pond.

Total seven cousins' children died on the spot while one got injured. Their bodies were later pulled out from ponds.

The died children were identified as Rehan son of Qamdan 12, Amad Ullah son of Qamdan 6, Farman Ullah son of Faris Khan 8, Nafisa daughter of Hakim 8, Wajiha daughter of Hakim 6, Marwa daughter of Hakim 4, Muniba daughter of Gulbadin died on the spot while Fahad son of Qamdan became injured.