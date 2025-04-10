Open Menu

Seven Children Of Martyred Police Officers Appointed As ASIs In Hazara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2025 | 06:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Hazara Police, Nasir Mehmood Satti Thursday has confirmed the appointment of seven children of martyred police personnel as Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) in the Hazara police force.

Speaking at a special ceremony held in Abbottabad, DIG Satti said the appointments were made after fulfilling all departmental requirements, as part of the department’s commitment to honouring the sacrifices of police martyrs.

Those appointed include the children of Sub-Inspector Muhammad Fareed, Head Constable Farooq Shah, Constable Muhammad Parwaresh, Constable Muhammad Arshad, Constable Muhammad Parvaiz, Constable Mushtaq Anwar, and Constable Syed Afzal.

“This rank has not been granted casually — it is a result of your parents’ ultimate sacrifice for this country,” DIG Satti said, addressing the newly confirmed officers.

“You must now carry out your duties with integrity, for the safety and survival of the nation.”

He urged the young officers to stay away from corruption and misconduct and to serve the public with sincerity. “The position of ASI holds significant authority. You are now responsible for addressing public grievances and ensuring justice for the oppressed,” he added.

DIG Satti also stressed the importance of the upcoming departmental training, encouraging the new recruits to show commitment, dedication, and a willingness to learn.

He concluded the ceremony by congratulating the newly appointed ASIs and their families, expressing hope that they would honour the legacy of their martyred parents through exemplary service.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur, and other senior officials were also present at the event.

