Seven Christmas Bazaars To Be Set Up In District Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 10:43 PM

Seven Christmas bazaars to be set up in district Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :On the directions of CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, seven special Christmas bazaars will be established in the district to provide essential commodities to the Christian community on subsidized prices for the celebrations of their annual religious event.

This was informed by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali during a District Coordination Committee meeting held here on Friday to review the arrangements of Christmas celebrations in the district.

ADCG Mian Aftab Ahmad, Assistant Commissioners Zoha Shakir, Faisal Sultan, Umar Draz Gondal, Muhammad Aurangzaib, other officers, District Coordinator Minority Affairs Suleman Younis and other representatives of Christian Community were present in the meeting.

The deputy commissioner said these special Christmas bazaars would be set up at Saint Anthony school Model Town, Pinto Ground Warispua, Khurrianlwala Chowk Jaranwala road, Old Tanga Stand near Fire brigade Jaranwala, Water Works Chiniot road Chak Jhumra, Sahulat Bazaar Gojra road Samundri and Christian Colony Mohallah Shamaspura Tandlianwala.

He maintained that three days special bazaars would work from 22nd to 24th of December.

The DC informed that flour, sugar, ghee, pulses, meat, poultry items, vegetables, fruits and other essential commodities would be available in Christmas bazaars on controlled and subsidized prices to ease the Christian community for Christmas celebrations.

He said that district administration would made necessary security and administrative arrangements in connection with the Christmas celebrations and concerned departments have been directed for cleanliness of surroundings of the churches besides ensuring repairing of roads and street lights.

He said that special arrangements would be ensured at the public parks and picnic points for the celebrations of Christmas.

He said strict security arrangements, vehicle parking, traffic managements were being made on Christmas.

Representative of Christian Community thanked the Deputy Commissioner for making the comprehensive arrangements for the Christmas celebrations.

