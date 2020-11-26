Seven commercial units sealed over violations of SoP

District administration has sealed seven commercial units over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) during a crackdown launched here on Thursday across the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :District administration has sealed seven commercial units over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) during a crackdown launched here on Thursday across the district.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, Price Control Magistrates Tariq Wali and Naoman Abid visited different markets of the city including Vehari Chowk, General Bus Stand, Shah Rukan-E-Alam, Gulshan Market, Chowk Kumharanwala and various others to check violations of coronavirus SoP.

During the visit, seven commercial units were found involved in violating SoP including two marriage halls at Piran Ghaib road, one medical store and four general stores.

The price control magistrates sealed all seven points.

In a statement issued here, the Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak urged masses to follow government instructions in order to protect themselves and others from then deadly virus.

He asked people to not visit public places without any emergency and urged them to avoid public gatherings in order to control coronavirus from spreading.

The deputy commissioner said that strict legal action would be taken against violators of SoP.