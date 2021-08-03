UrduPoint.com

Seven Cops Booked

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 07:58 PM

Seven cops booked

A case has been registered against seven police officials including former SHO city police station Hafizabad for allegedly torturing a youth and keeping him illegal detention

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :A case has been registered against seven police officials including former SHO city police station Hafizabad for allegedly torturing a youth and keeping him illegal detention.

Zakaullah of Bawary Kohna had lodged a complaint alleging that SHO city police station Hafizabad Rai Bilal, head constable Naseem Butt and five other policemen tortured his son Ali Hassan and kept him illegal detention.

On his complaints, the police have registered a case against the accused police officials.

No arrest has been made as yet.

Investigation into the matter was in progress.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Progress Hafizabad

Recent Stories

Sarwar condoles demise of Raja Basharat's mother-i ..

Sarwar condoles demise of Raja Basharat's mother-in-law

8 minutes ago
 New York City to Require Vaccinations for Dining, ..

New York City to Require Vaccinations for Dining, Gyms, Other Indoor Activities ..

8 minutes ago
 Addition of Nauka Lab to ISS Does Well for Coopera ..

Addition of Nauka Lab to ISS Does Well for Cooperation With Russia - NASA Chief

8 minutes ago
 Blaze cuts Athens motorway link

Blaze cuts Athens motorway link

8 minutes ago
 Asad Baloch condemns murder of a toddler in Chitka ..

Asad Baloch condemns murder of a toddler in Chitkan area of Panjgur

12 minutes ago
 Tree Plantation drive kicked off in PMAS AAUR

Tree Plantation drive kicked off in PMAS AAUR

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.