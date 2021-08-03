Seven cops booked

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :A case has been registered against seven police officials including former SHO city police station Hafizabad for allegedly torturing a youth and keeping him illegal detention.

Zakaullah of Bawary Kohna had lodged a complaint alleging that SHO city police station Hafizabad Rai Bilal, head constable Naseem Butt and five other policemen tortured his son Ali Hassan and kept him illegal detention.

On his complaints, the police have registered a case against the accused police officials.

No arrest has been made as yet.

Investigation into the matter was in progress.