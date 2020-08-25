Seven cops booked in custodial killing in Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

Two police officials and five constables were booked and locked up in a case of custodial death of a resident of Faisalabad in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Two police officials and five constables were booked and locked up in a case of custodial death of a resident of Faisalabad in Sukkur.

According to details, Aijaz Arain, a resident of Faisalabad, was allegedly killed in custody at Sultanpur Police Station in Sukkur.

SSP Sukkur Irfan Samoo had taken notice and ordered to lock up all the police men who were on duty at that time.

The police officials, including ASI Gul Hassan Seliro, ASI Ghulam Mustafa Mirani, head constable Darghah Dino, constables Naseer, and Yaqoob were booked in the alleged custodial murder case.

According to Police, an FIR was registered against the alleged murderers on Tuesday.