UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Cops Booked In Custodial Killing In Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 04:26 PM

Seven cops booked in custodial killing in Sukkur

Two police officials and five constables were booked and locked up in a case of custodial death of a resident of Faisalabad in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Two police officials and five constables were booked and locked up in a case of custodial death of a resident of Faisalabad in Sukkur.

According to details, Aijaz Arain, a resident of Faisalabad, was allegedly killed in custody at Sultanpur Police Station in Sukkur.

SSP Sukkur Irfan Samoo had taken notice and ordered to lock up all the police men who were on duty at that time.

The police officials, including ASI Gul Hassan Seliro, ASI Ghulam Mustafa Mirani, head constable Darghah Dino, constables Naseer, and Yaqoob were booked in the alleged custodial murder case.

According to Police, an FIR was registered against the alleged murderers on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Murder Faisalabad Police Police Station Sukkur FIR All

Recent Stories

Federal Cabinet approves repatriation of PML-N Sup ..

3 minutes ago

EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Russia, Belarus, T ..

1 minute ago

CPPA-G seeks 86 paisa per unit hike in power tarif ..

1 minute ago

PTI MPA visits different areas affected by rainfal ..

3 minutes ago

Mourning processions continue peacefully in Dera I ..

3 minutes ago

ECP contradicts disqualification plea against Buzd ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.