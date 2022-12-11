Seven cops dismissed

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :District Police Officer Muhammad Tariq Aziz on Sunday dismissed seven police personnel including a SHO Bhalwal Sadr police station over the death of a youth in police custody.

According to police spokesman, a youth had died due to alleged torture by Bhalwal police a few days ago. The DPO took notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

After the inquiry conducted by SP Investigation and DSP Kotmomin, all the police personnel of the police station were found guilty.

In the light of inquiry report, the DPO dismissed SHO Farooq Latif, ASI Jahangir, Constables Shahid Imran, Ejaz Mumtaz, Aitzaz Ahsan, Ghous Muhammad, Muhammad Saeed and attached the two-year service of Muharrar and a security constable for their negligence.

The DPO also attached the service of SHO City Bhalwal for his negligence in supervision.

Muhammad Tariq Aziz said that there was no room for officials involved in any illegalactivity in the police department. Torture was an inhumane act which would not be toleratedunder any circumstances, he added.