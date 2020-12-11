UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Cops Suspended In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 01:01 PM

Seven cops suspended in faisalabad

City Police Officer Muhammad Sohail has suspended seven police officials on the charge of their involvement in criminal activities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :City Police Officer Muhammad Sohail has suspended seven police officials on the charge of their involvement in criminal activities.

A spokesman for the police department said on Friday that CPO Muhammad Sohail received complaints against Constable Hafiz Tanveer of Mureedwala police station, Constable Yasir of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station, Constable Yasir Hameed of People's Colony police station, Constables Shehzad Anjum and Afzaal of Sahianwala police station, Constable Asif of City Tandlianwala police station and head constable Shahid Ghaffar of Lundianwala police station about their involved in criminal activities and patronizing criminals.

Taking notice of the complaints, the CPO suspended the above mentioned police officials and ordered for departmental inquiry against them.

Further action will be taken in the light of inquiry report.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Tandlianwala Criminals

Recent Stories

Infinix Unveils its Biggest Jackpot Event to Celeb ..

13 minutes ago

Russia's Tinkov to Pour Up to $200Mln Into Charity ..

1 second ago

Motorcyclist dies in accident in peshawar

4 minutes ago

Plastic Pollution Coalition Hopes Break Free From ..

4 minutes ago

Australia Secures 31Mln Extra AstraZeneca, Novavax ..

4 minutes ago

Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 202 ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.