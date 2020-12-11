Seven cops suspended in faisalabad

City Police Officer Muhammad Sohail has suspended seven police officials on the charge of their involvement in criminal activities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :City Police Officer Muhammad Sohail has suspended seven police officials on the charge of their involvement in criminal activities.

A spokesman for the police department said on Friday that CPO Muhammad Sohail received complaints against Constable Hafiz Tanveer of Mureedwala police station, Constable Yasir of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station, Constable Yasir Hameed of People's Colony police station, Constables Shehzad Anjum and Afzaal of Sahianwala police station, Constable Asif of City Tandlianwala police station and head constable Shahid Ghaffar of Lundianwala police station about their involved in criminal activities and patronizing criminals.

Taking notice of the complaints, the CPO suspended the above mentioned police officials and ordered for departmental inquiry against them.

Further action will be taken in the light of inquiry report.