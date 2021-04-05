Seven corona patients died at ATH during last 24 hours

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Seven coronavirus patients Monday died during the last 24 hours at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad while 14 patients are critical.

According to the AMC spokesperson, the number of coronavirus patients is increasing rapidly and people are rushing to the ATH, he also requested the masses to follow COVID-19 SOPs for their own protection.

The dead patients were identified as Saira Bibi, Ansar Khatoon and Ansar Jan Abbottabad, Fairoza Bibi Battagram, Khawaj Muhammad Mansehra. 37 Coronavirus patients are admitted to the ATH COVID-19 ward where 14 are in critical condition.

Director ATH Dr. Nadeem Akhthar also paid a visit to the COVID-19 ward and reviewed the facilities provided to the patients. While talking to the patients and their attendants Dr. Nadeem said that doctors and paramedical staff are here to serve you people but this is your responsibility to follow SOPS.

Dr. Nadeem underlines the use of a face mask, keeping social distancing and avoid unnecessary gatherings. He said that hospital administration is striving to facilitate COVID-19 patients but we need your cooperation in this regard.