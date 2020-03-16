UrduPoint.com
Seven Corona Quarantine Centres Introduced

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 07:31 PM

District administration established seven corona quarantine in wake of possible threat of corona virus, here on Monday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :District administration established seven corona quarantine in wake of possible threat of corona virus, here on Monday.

Similarly, 13 isolation ward are also introduced as precautionary measures. The persons, who recently came from other countries, would be kept in quarantine centres.

According to official sources, no cases of corona virus was observed across the district.

According to Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, section 144 has been imposed across the district and gathering of four or more than four persons was banned. Earlier, a delegation of Chemists met the Deputy Commissioner. They assured that there would be not increase in prices of Hand Sanitizers or face masks. Deputy Commissioner stated that nobody would be allowed to create artificial shortage of products in the district.

He also instructed them to maintain stock.

