Seven coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Seven more patients died from the the COVID-19 in the district while 79 people tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Friday the death toll reached 552 in the district and 1,227 tests were conducted in public and private sectors labs.

He said so far 8,634 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 1,323.

He said 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital as142 patients, including 70 confirmed, were under treatment at the Alliedwhile 39, including nine confirmed, were admitted to the DHQ Hospital.