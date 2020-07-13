Seven coronavirus patients recovered in Hangu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ) on Monday reported that seven patients had recovered from coronavirus and were discharged from the hospital.

Medical Superintend (MS) Shaheed Fareed Khan DHQ Waliyat Shah told reporters that after discharge of the seven patients who tested negative for coronavirus, the number of Covid19 patients remained at 12 in the hospital.

He said that two of the total patients who recovered and were discharged had been brought to hospital in critical condition, but now they were fully recovered and allowed to go back home after tested negative.

Dr Waliyat Shah said that the remaining 12 patients were getting best medical treatment and facilities according to SOPs and added that all staff of the hospital was effectively tackling the entire situation.