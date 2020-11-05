UrduPoint.com
Seven Covid-19 Cases Reported In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 10:27 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Seven new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 16033 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 340972 people were screened for the virus till November 05, out of which 07 more were reported positive.

As many as 15660 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 152 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

