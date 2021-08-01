Seven COVID-19 patients died in ATH Abbottabad during 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :The fourth lethal wave of Coronavirus Sunday claimed seven more lives during the last 24 hours at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad.

Currently, 98 patients of Coronavirus have been admitted to ATH while the 16 patients were referred to the COVID-19 ICU where 12 were declared critical and were placed on CPAP machine. During the last 24 hours, 18 new Coronavirus patients have been admitted to the hospital.

Medical Director ATH requested masses to avoid pubic gatherings, use facemask as a must, ATH administration is committed to providing the best possible services to the masses in the hospital.

The medical director also underlines the need for Coronavirus vaccination which is available free of cost at ATH, Mass vaccination center Abbottabad and other vaccination centers.

During the last three days, 15 people have lost life at ATH owing to COVID-19 and hundreds were infected by the new variant.