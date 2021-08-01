UrduPoint.com

Seven COVID-19 Patients Died In ATH Abbottabad During 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 08:10 PM

Seven COVID-19 patients died in ATH Abbottabad during 24 hours

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :The fourth lethal wave of Coronavirus Sunday claimed seven more lives during the last 24 hours at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad.

Currently, 98 patients of Coronavirus have been admitted to ATH while the 16 patients were referred to the COVID-19 ICU where 12 were declared critical and were placed on CPAP machine. During the last 24 hours, 18 new Coronavirus patients have been admitted to the hospital.

Medical Director ATH requested masses to avoid pubic gatherings, use facemask as a must, ATH administration is committed to providing the best possible services to the masses in the hospital.

The medical director also underlines the need for Coronavirus vaccination which is available free of cost at ATH, Mass vaccination center Abbottabad and other vaccination centers.

During the last three days, 15 people have lost life at ATH owing to COVID-19 and hundreds were infected by the new variant.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Sunday Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etisalat launches Digital Summer Camp to empower f ..

Etisalat launches Digital Summer Camp to empower future leaders

1 hour ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy of Ghana&#039;s A ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy of Ghana&#039;s Ambassador to UAE

2 hours ago
 RAK Properties net profit rises 348% to AED120 mil ..

RAK Properties net profit rises 348% to AED120 million in H1 2021

2 hours ago
 ERC’s Eid al-Adha sacrificial meat project reach ..

ERC’s Eid al-Adha sacrificial meat project reaches over 1.4 million people

2 hours ago
 Emirates Global Aluminium, Gulf Extrusions sign ag ..

Emirates Global Aluminium, Gulf Extrusions sign agreement on industrial by-produ ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure sees 140% ri ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure sees 140% rise in proceeds in H1 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.