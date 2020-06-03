UrduPoint.com
Seven COVID-19 Patients Recover By Plasma Therapy At Liaquat University Hospital

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 08:15 PM

Seven COVID-19 patients have been recovered through plasma therapy at Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) so far and two were still under treatment where all possible treatment facilities were available

In a statement, the spokesman of LU hospital said several COVID-19 patients belonging to Hyderabad and other districts were admitted in two isolation wards and ICU where they were being provided every possible treatment facility.

Coronavirus is a global pandemic which affected the whole world including Pakistan, the spokesman said and added that Sindh Government and Health department timely adopted special measures for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

He said two COVID-19 isolation wards equipped with ventilators and state of the art ICU were set up in civil hospital where complete treatment facilities and food were being provided to the patients with round the clock presence of doctors.

He said 10 doctors, nurses and para-medical staff were among those who had been affected with COVID-19 and also treated in the same hospital.

Spokesman said personal protective equipment (PPEs) and other material used by coronavirus patients were being disposed off through an incinerator at Jamshoro.

