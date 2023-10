(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Police arrested seven alleged criminals on Thursday and recovered narcotics, motorcycles

and weapons.

Police said teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested seven

criminals and recovered 1.18-kg hashish, four pistols,five motorcycles and

Rs 200,000 from them.

Cases were registered against the accused.