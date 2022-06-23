UrduPoint.com

Seven Criminals Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Seven criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The district police arrested seven criminals and recovered narcotics,illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said on Thursday that the teams of different police stations conducted raids in the areas under their jurisdiction and arrested seven outlaws and recovered 400 litres liquor,four pistols and a number of bullets from them.

The accused were identified as-- Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Imran,Muhammad Mohsin, Sajjad, Abdul Wahid Yasir and Naeem.

Separate cases were registered,while further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

Hina Khar to represent Pakistan at 26th Commonweal ..

Hina Khar to represent Pakistan at 26th Commonwealth Heads of Govt meeting in Rw ..

49 minutes ago
 ECC allows over Rs3b for permanent settlement of I ..

ECC allows over Rs3b for permanent settlement of IIO&JK refugees

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd June 2022

3 hours ago
 Eight medical staff to be tried for Maradona death ..

Eight medical staff to be tried for Maradona death

12 hours ago
 UN requests $15 mln for 'immediate needs' in quake ..

UN requests $15 mln for 'immediate needs' in quake-hit Afghanistan; Pakistan con ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.