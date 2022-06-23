Seven criminals arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The district police arrested seven criminals and recovered narcotics,illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said on Thursday that the teams of different police stations conducted raids in the areas under their jurisdiction and arrested seven outlaws and recovered 400 litres liquor,four pistols and a number of bullets from them.

The accused were identified as-- Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Imran,Muhammad Mohsin, Sajjad, Abdul Wahid Yasir and Naeem.

Separate cases were registered,while further investigation was underway.