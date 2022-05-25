UrduPoint.com

Seven Criminals Arrested In A Crack Down

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2022 | 07:01 PM

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Saait Purr Police on Wednesday launched a crack down against illegal weapon holders under its limits and claimed to arrest seven criminals.

According to Police spokesman, in line with special directives of District Police officer(DPO) Police launched a crackdown against illegal weapon holders and arrested seven illegal weapon holders after recovering three guns,two pistols and countless bullets from their possessions.

Police also raided against gamblers in Ali Purr under Ali Purr Police Limits according to special instructions of DSP Ali Purr circle and nabbed two gamblers with recovery of 17200 stake money.

Police registered separate cases against criminals under illegal weapon act and gambling act.

