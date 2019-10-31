UrduPoint.com
Seven Criminals Arrested In Faisalabad



The police arrested seven criminals from various parts of the district on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The police arrested seven criminals from various parts of the district on Thursday.

According to a police spokesperson, the police arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in heinous crime and three others besides, recovering pistols.

Meanwhile, Rodala Road police nabbed a drug pusher, Muhammad Farooq, and seized 20 litres liquor while Garrh police arrested Altaf and Fazal Shah with 33 litres liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

