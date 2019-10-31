Seven criminals arrested in Faisalabad

The police arrested seven criminals from various parts of the district on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The police arrested seven criminals from various parts of the district on Thursday.

According to a police spokesperson, the police arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in heinous crime and three others besides, recovering pistols.

Meanwhile, Rodala Road police nabbed a drug pusher, Muhammad Farooq, and seized 20 litres liquor while Garrh police arrested Altaf and Fazal Shah with 33 litres liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.