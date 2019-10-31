Seven Criminals Arrested In Faisalabad
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 08:48 PM
The police arrested seven criminals from various parts of the district on Thursday
According to a police spokesperson, the police arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in heinous crime and three others besides, recovering pistols.
Meanwhile, Rodala Road police nabbed a drug pusher, Muhammad Farooq, and seized 20 litres liquor while Garrh police arrested Altaf and Fazal Shah with 33 litres liquor.
Separate cases have been registered against the accused.