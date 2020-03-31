Seven criminals arrested, narcotics, cash seized in Mianwali

(@FahadShabbir)

Police on Tuesday have arrested seven people including a proclaimed offender and recovered narcotics, cash from them

According to Police, on the direction of DPO Mianwali Hassan Asda Alvi/ during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals Kamar Masani police teams have conducted raids within their limits and arrested a drug pusher (Zulfiqar), five gamblers and recovered 2.

040 Kg Hashish and Rs 3,11,200 cash from them.

While City police team have arrested a proclaimed offender named Saleem Ullah son of Saif Ullah. Saleem was wanted to police in a murder case since 2104 and was placed in category- A.