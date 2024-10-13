Open Menu

Seven Criminals Arrested; Weapons Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2024 | 09:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Sunday apprehended seven individuals involved in various criminal activities, including the possession of illegal weapons and ammunition.

According to a police statement, under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has intensified its crackdown on criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city.

The Islamabad Police teams from Karachi Company, Sabzi Mandi, and Kirpa police stations took legal action against those involved in illegal weapons possession. As a result, seven individuals were arrested, and authorities recovered two rifles, five pistols, and ammunition from their possession.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Islamabad, Syed Ali Raza, reaffirmed the police's commitment to ensuring the safety of citizens' lives and property in the capital. He emphasized that no criminal element would be allowed to disturb the peace of the city.

Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, the emergency helpline "Pukar-15," or the "ICT 15" app, to support efforts in making the city crime-free through public and police cooperation.

