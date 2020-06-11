Seven criminals arrested, weapons seized

Police have arrested seven accused and recovered illegal weapons from their possession from Sadar, Mosa Khel and Mouchh police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested seven accused and recovered illegal weapons from their possession from Sadar, Mosa Khel and Mouchh police limits.

According to police sources here on Thursday, the police along with other law enforcement agencies headed by ASP Suleman Zafar, in search operation in Sadderwala, Suhrab wala, 3 Marla Scheme, Shaheen town, Muhammadi Town and adjoining areas of PAF, arrested three outlaws after verification of 80 people and searching 55 homes through bio metric system.

The arrested were identified Zia Ullah, Asmat Ullah and Abdul Ghaffar. The police also recovered 1 Kalashnikov, 2 pistols 30 bore, 01 gun 12 bore and impunded 15 motorbikes.

While during checking the Mosa Khel and Mouchh police teams also arrested four accused including Shifa Ullah, Muhammad Imran, Kafayat Ullah and Muhammad Wasim and recovered2 pistols 30 bore, 01 gun 12 bore and 01 Rifle 7 mm from them. Police have registered separatecases.