UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Criminals Arrested, Weapons Seized

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 03:22 PM

Seven criminals arrested, weapons seized

Police have arrested seven accused and recovered illegal weapons from their possession from Sadar, Mosa Khel and Mouchh police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested seven accused and recovered illegal weapons from their possession from Sadar, Mosa Khel and Mouchh police limits.

According to police sources here on Thursday, the police along with other law enforcement agencies headed by ASP Suleman Zafar, in search operation in Sadderwala, Suhrab wala, 3 Marla Scheme, Shaheen town, Muhammadi Town and adjoining areas of PAF, arrested three outlaws after verification of 80 people and searching 55 homes through bio metric system.

The arrested were identified Zia Ullah, Asmat Ullah and Abdul Ghaffar. The police also recovered 1 Kalashnikov, 2 pistols 30 bore, 01 gun 12 bore and impunded 15 motorbikes.

While during checking the Mosa Khel and Mouchh police teams also arrested four accused including Shifa Ullah, Muhammad Imran, Kafayat Ullah and Muhammad Wasim and recovered2 pistols 30 bore, 01 gun 12 bore and 01 Rifle 7 mm from them. Police have registered separatecases.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber webinar series promotes emirate as i ..

9 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20) 11 June 2020

2 minutes ago

Scientists grow 'model' human embryos from stem ce ..

2 minutes ago

Sugar mills case: Shehbaz, Hamza indictment delaye ..

2 minutes ago

PPP chief condemns terrorist attack on security fo ..

2 minutes ago

Man killed over monetary dispute

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.