UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Criminals Caught, Narcotics Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 01:13 PM

Seven criminals caught, narcotics seized

The police here arrested seven accused including three proclaimed offenders and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The police here arrested seven accused including three proclaimed offenders and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police sources said on Friday that during ongoing drive against drug pushers and proclaimed offenders, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested four drug peddlers, recovered 5.

7 Kg Hashish and 2 pistols from them.

Meanwhile, police arrested three proclaimed offenders from different areas of district.They were involved in attempt of murder and robbery cases.

They were identified as; Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Nazir,Irfan khan,Muhammad Arshad,Nawaz Ahmed,Taufeeq and Asif Imran. Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Murder Police Robbery Iftikhar Ahmed From

Recent Stories

Russia's Gas Production to Decline by 6.5% to 690B ..

2 minutes ago

2 killed in road accident in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

Fire breaks out at Sindh Infectious Disease Hospit ..

2 minutes ago

21 candidates submit nomination papers from GBA-3

2 minutes ago

Signing of Trade Deal With Japan Shows What UK Can ..

5 minutes ago

Russia's Yearly Oil Production to Total 518-560Mln ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.