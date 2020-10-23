Seven criminals caught, narcotics seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The police here arrested seven accused including three proclaimed offenders and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police sources said on Friday that during ongoing drive against drug pushers and proclaimed offenders, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested four drug peddlers, recovered 5.

7 Kg Hashish and 2 pistols from them.

Meanwhile, police arrested three proclaimed offenders from different areas of district.They were involved in attempt of murder and robbery cases.

They were identified as; Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Nazir,Irfan khan,Muhammad Arshad,Nawaz Ahmed,Taufeeq and Asif Imran. Further investigation was underway.