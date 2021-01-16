Seven criminals held during search operation in multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested seven criminals during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas, police said on Saturday.

According to police spokesman,accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Muhallah Sarfrazabad, Liaqatabad, Jailalabad Colony,Railway station and road and suburban areas respectively in premises of Jalilabad and Qutabpur police stations.

Police teams have combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and made bio-metric identification of 51 people.

The JTT teams also arrested seven criminals including three notorious drug peddlers. The teams also recovered 60 liters local made wine and 3.500 kgs Hemp during the search operation.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations,A Spokesman added.