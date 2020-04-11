UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Criminals Held During Search Operation In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 12:19 PM

Seven criminals held during search operation in Multan

Police have arrested seven criminals during house-to-house search operation launched here at three different police station areas, police said on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested seven criminals during house-to-house search operation launched here at three different police station areas, police said on Saturday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through different areas respectively in premises of Haram Gate, Jalilabad and Qutabpur police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of various people.

���� The teams arrested five criminals and also recovered over 3000 kites, chemical thread and drugs during the search operation. Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Road Traffic Criminals

Recent Stories

Foreign Ministers of China, UAE Discuss Cooperatio ..

8 minutes ago

Youngster allegedly killed over old enmity in Muza ..

59 seconds ago

FPCCI hails Rs 100 billion packages to industrial ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan to receive $1.4billion IMF support packag ..

1 minute ago

China sends medical expert team to Russia

1 minute ago

Teen age girl among four civilians seriously injur ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.