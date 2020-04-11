Seven criminals held during search operation in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested seven criminals during house-to-house search operation launched here at three different police station areas, police said on Saturday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through different areas respectively in premises of Haram Gate, Jalilabad and Qutabpur police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of various people.

The teams arrested five criminals and also recovered over 3000 kites, chemical thread and drugs during the search operation. Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.