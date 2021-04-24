Seven 'criminals' held in sargodha

The police have arrested seven alleged criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :The police have arrested seven alleged criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from them.

Police sources said on Saturday that during the ongoing drive against drug-peddlers and illegal weapon-holders, the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and nabbed seven alleged criminals.

The police recovered 1.29-kg hashish, 15-litre liquor, three pistols of 30-bore and a gun of 12-bore from them.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Asghar, Nazir, Ansar, Muhammad Pervaiz, Zulfiqar Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed and Amjad Ali.

Cases were registered against the accused.