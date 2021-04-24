UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven 'criminals' Held In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 05:05 PM

Seven 'criminals' held in sargodha

The police have arrested seven alleged criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :The police have arrested seven alleged criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from them.

Police sources said on Saturday that during the ongoing drive against drug-peddlers and illegal weapon-holders, the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and nabbed seven alleged criminals.

The police recovered 1.29-kg hashish, 15-litre liquor, three pistols of 30-bore and a gun of 12-bore from them.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Asghar, Nazir, Ansar, Muhammad Pervaiz, Zulfiqar Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed and Amjad Ali.

Cases were registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Amjad Ali Iftikhar Ahmed Criminals From

Recent Stories

Court’s decision to auction Nawaz Sharif’s pro ..

3 minutes ago

Sialkot airport chairman promises best facilities ..

1 minute ago

181,045 COVID-19 suspects visit centres; 1114 died ..

4 minutes ago

Officers asked to complete uplift schemes in time

4 minutes ago

Technical Institutes to be set up for youth traini ..

17 minutes ago

Fourth Top 14 game called off because of Covid

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.