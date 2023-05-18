UrduPoint.com

Seven Criminals Held In Sargodha

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Seven criminals held in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Sargodha Police on Thursday launched a comprehensive crackdown against the criminals under their respective jurisdictions and nabbed seven criminals.

The spokesperson for police told media that a large numbers of weapons and huge quantity of drugs were recovered from arrested accused namely Muti ullah, Abdullah, Abdul Rehman, khaleel, Shakoor, Rashid and Ahmed khan.

The teams of different police stations raided and nabbed the criminals from various locations of the district, he said and added that the crackdown against the criminals would continue on daily basis to eradicate crime.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Rashid Sargodha Criminals Media From

Recent Stories

World Bank expects UAE GDP to grow to 3.4% in 2024

World Bank expects UAE GDP to grow to 3.4% in 2024

11 minutes ago
 Priyanka Chopra featured as global cover star for ..

Priyanka Chopra featured as global cover star for Grazia Magazine

1 hour ago
 Rare rainbow Sea slug Spotted in South Cornwall's ..

Rare rainbow Sea slug Spotted in South Cornwall's rock pool

1 hour ago
 PM, Iranian President inaugurate 100MW Polan-Grabd ..

PM, Iranian President inaugurate 100MW Polan-Grabd electricity transmission line ..

2 hours ago
 US Embassy in Islamabad announces Increase in Non- ..

US Embassy in Islamabad announces Increase in Non-Immigrant Visa fees

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan under pressure as deadline approaches f ..

Imran Khan under pressure as deadline approaches for suspects’ handover

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.