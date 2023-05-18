Seven criminals held in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Sargodha Police on Thursday launched a comprehensive crackdown against the criminals under their respective jurisdictions and nabbed seven criminals.

The spokesperson for police told media that a large numbers of weapons and huge quantity of drugs were recovered from arrested accused namely Muti ullah, Abdullah, Abdul Rehman, khaleel, Shakoor, Rashid and Ahmed khan.

The teams of different police stations raided and nabbed the criminals from various locations of the district, he said and added that the crackdown against the criminals would continue on daily basis to eradicate crime.