Seven Criminals Held With Looted Valuables
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 08:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The City Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested seven criminals of three different gangs besides recovering looted and stolen valuables during a special crackdown.
In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Rizwan Khan, the City Police station launched a special crackdown against criminals involved in dacoity, robbery and theft incidents.
The police arrested seven criminals affiliated with three different gangs.
The police have recovered looted and stolen valuables from their possession including cash Rs 1.2 million, six motorcycles and three cattle worth over Rs one million.
Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.
APP/shn
