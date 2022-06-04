UrduPoint.com

Seven Criminals Rounded Up In Capital

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Seven criminals rounded up in Capital

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have arrested seven outlaws including drug peddlers from different areas of the city and recovered narcotics and weapon from their possession.

Ramna and Khana police cracked down on drug peddlers and arrested three accused namely Asif, Shehzad and Adil and recovered 330 gram heroin and 230 gram hashish from their possession, a news release on Saturday said.

Koral and Margalla police arrested two accused involved in selling liquors namely Wasim Shehzad and Asif and recovered 32 liquor bottles from their possession.

Golra and Industrial Area police arrested two accused namely Jahangir and Rustam Khan for possessing illegal weapons and recovered two 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Cases against all the accused have been registered and further investigations underway.

