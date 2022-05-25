Seven dacoits arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :The district police have arrested seven alleged dacoits and recovered weapons, cell-phones and stolen motorbikes from them.

Police sources said here Wednesday that a police team, led by SHO Factory Area Basharat Ali Awan, conducted raids at hideouts of criminals and arrested two outlaws -- Saeed-ur-Rehman and Rizwan.

Police recovered a stolen motorcycle, two pistols, cell-phones and cash from them.

In another raid, a police team conducted a raid in Chak No 424-GB and nabbed five alleged criminals including Noman alias Nomi, Muhammad Hussain and Abbas and recovered two stolen motorbikes, five pistols, four cell-phones and Rs 50,000 in cash.

The criminals were wanted to different police stations.