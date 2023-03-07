Seven Dacoits Arrested, Four Bikes, Weapons Recovered
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three dacoit gangs by arresting their seven members and recovered four motorcycles, weapons, cash and other items.
A police spokesman said Ghulam Muhammad Abad police conducted a raid in Hussain Abad and arrested two dacoits, Qaisar, etc and recovered weapons, cash and mobile phones.
Meanwhile, City Tandlianwala police also arrested Waqas and Zafar Abbas from Chak No419-GB and recovered two motorcycles, three pistols and cash.
Separately, Nishatabad police arrested Akram, etc from Chak No.3-JB and recovered twomotorcycles,weapons, cash, mobile phones and other items.