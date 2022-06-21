Seven dacoits arrested, weapons arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :The police arrested seven dacoits and recovered weapons and items from their possession.

A police spokesperson on Tuesday said a team of officials conducted a raid and arrested two accused who were identified as Afzal Naveed and Faisal Shehzad.

The police recovered five motorcycles and two pistols.

Meanwhile, Ghulam Muhammad police arrested Javed Khan, Zulifqar Ali, Husnain, Muneerand Irshad. The police recovered three motorcycles, four pistols and a sharp-edged weaponfrom them.