UrduPoint.com

Seven Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Arrested

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Seven dacoits arrested, weapons arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :The police arrested seven dacoits and recovered weapons and items from their possession.

A police spokesperson on Tuesday said a team of officials conducted a raid and arrested two accused who were identified as Afzal Naveed and Faisal Shehzad.

The police recovered five motorcycles and two pistols.

Meanwhile, Ghulam Muhammad police arrested Javed Khan, Zulifqar Ali, Husnain, Muneerand Irshad. The police recovered three motorcycles, four pistols and a sharp-edged weaponfrom them.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

vivo Offers Amazing Bundles on Daraz Shopping Expo ..

Vivo Offers Amazing Bundles on Daraz Shopping Expo 2022

14 seconds ago
 “An Import Ban on CBU Condition Smartphones Will ..

“An Import Ban on CBU Condition Smartphones Will Boost the Local Assembly of S ..

3 minutes ago
 Sherry directs preemptive measures to cope with im ..

Sherry directs preemptive measures to cope with impact of monsoon rains

1 hour ago
 ECP reserves verdict on PTI foreign funding case

ECP reserves verdict on PTI foreign funding case

2 hours ago
 Lahore and Karachi may face urban flooding due to ..

Lahore and Karachi may face urban flooding due to heavy rainfall warns Climate C ..

2 hours ago
 CM Hamza Shehbaz Sharif orders regulation of hotel ..

CM Hamza Shehbaz Sharif orders regulation of hotel rents in Murree

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.