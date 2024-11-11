Open Menu

Seven Dacoits Held

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Seven dacoits held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Police arrested seven dacoits and recovered looted booty from their possession during the last 24 hours.

A police report said here Monday that Millat town police held two outlaws-- Zafar Ali s/o Safdar Ali resident of Chak No 117-JB, Dhanola and Aitzaz Ahmad s/o Rafique resident of 190-RB, Sultan Nagar.

Chak Jhumra police nabbed Sabir Hussain of Chak No 201-RB, Awais of Madina Town, Faisal of 196-RB, Riasat and Husnain of 187-RB.

Police have seized 4 pistols, cash, cell phones, two stolen motorbikes and sent the outlaws behind the bars.

