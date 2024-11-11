Seven Dacoits Held
Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2024 | 01:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Police arrested seven dacoits and recovered looted booty from their possession during the last 24 hours.
A police report said here Monday that Millat town police held two outlaws-- Zafar Ali s/o Safdar Ali resident of Chak No 117-JB, Dhanola and Aitzaz Ahmad s/o Rafique resident of 190-RB, Sultan Nagar.
Chak Jhumra police nabbed Sabir Hussain of Chak No 201-RB, Awais of Madina Town, Faisal of 196-RB, Riasat and Husnain of 187-RB.
Police have seized 4 pistols, cash, cell phones, two stolen motorbikes and sent the outlaws behind the bars.
Recent Stories
PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points
PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today
M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man, nephew killed by lightning in Bajaur7 seconds ago
-
ANF seizes over 17 kg drugs in six operations20 minutes ago
-
One killed, 14 injured in bus-truck collision in Lodhran20 minutes ago
-
2,880 farmers registered under CM livestock card in division:Director livestock30 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of famous playback singer observed50 minutes ago
-
PFA disposed of 12000 ltr adulterated milk1 hour ago
-
Intensified smog crackdown, 1215 vehicles penalized, 210 impounded1 hour ago
-
"Mera Pyara” team reunites another lady with her loved ones1 hour ago
-
DPO issues directives over 50 complaints2 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today2 hours ago
-
M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog2 hours ago
-
Punjab records 63 new dengue cases as total reaches 6,9012 hours ago