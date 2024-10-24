Seven Dacoits Held, Weapons Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2024 | 01:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The police arrested seven dacoits from a bypass and recovered items
from their possession.
A police report said on Thursday that working on a tip-off, officials conducted a raid
near Randhawa Chowk, on Sargodha Road-Aminpur road bypass and held seven
outlaws that were planning a robbery.
However, their four accomplices managed
to flee in the darkness.
The police recovered weapons, cash, motorcycle and cell phones from
their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused.
