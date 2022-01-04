Seven-day anti-polio campaign in Peshawar from January 24: DC

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Capt (retd) Khalid Mahmood on Tuesday said a seven-day anti-polio campaign would be launched to vaccinate 748181 in the provincial capital Peshawar from January 24.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting, attended by police, health and officials of other departments concerned.

The meeting reviewed the performance of the anti-polio campaign of December last, wherein the deputy commissioner said comprehensive arrangements had been made to make the drive a complete success, adding, 2493 teams had been constituted to reach out to the target children.

He said these teams would be administering drops to children against the crippling disease in different areas of Peshawar and strict measures had been made for security of these teams.

The Deputy Commissioner appealed to the parents to vaccinate their children during the upcoming anti-polio drive so that they could protect their children from permanent disability.

He urged people to cooperate with polio teams to eradicate the polio virus from Peshawar. "We have to play our part in eradicating polio and only with our joint efforts will it be possible to eradicate polio," he remarked.