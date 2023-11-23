Seven day anti-polio campaign kicked off in Nawabshah

Commissioner Hyderabad division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider and Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind here on Thursday visited Mother and Child Hospital and kicked off seven-day anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to children

District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, Area Coordinator WHO Dr Jehangir Korai, Focal Person for Polio Dr Allah Bux Rajper, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali and officials of Health Department were present on the occasion. Addressing on the occasion, the Commissioner said that it was collective efforts of all of us and the polio teams to administer polio drops to all children up to the age of five years to make the campaign successful. He warned that officials showing negligence in national cause would face legal action.

The Commissioner appealed parents to fully cooperate with the polio teams visiting house to house during the anti polio campaign and help polio teams vaccinating their children to prove to be responsible citizens.

A rally led by the Commissioner was also taken out.

Later, the DC chaired meeting to give final shape to arrangements of seven-day Polio campaign. The meeting was attended by officials of Health Department.

On this occasion, DHO Dr Asadullah Dahri and Focal Person for Polio Dr Allah Bux Rajper briefed the meeting about arrangements made for anti-polio campaign.

The DC expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements.

