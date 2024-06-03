Open Menu

Seven-day Anti-polio Campaign Starts In Khyber District

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2024 | 06:39 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The district administration of Khyber launched a seven-day anti-polio campaign on Monday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Muhammad Hamid, inaugurated the campaign by administering polio drops to children.

The polio teams will visit door-to-door to administer polio drops to children.

In this regard, a meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamid at the Deputy Commissioner's Office.

During the meeting, polio officials gave a detailed briefing on the campaign, security of polio teams, awareness, arrangements, and other matters.

The seven-day anti-polio campaign in Khyber district will start from June 3 and will continue until June 9, during which 945 polio teams will administer polio drops to more than 210,000 children.

The district administration has appealed to the public to cooperate with the Health Department's teams during the anti-polio campaign and ensure that their children receive polio drops to protect them from lifelong disability and to completely eradicate the crippling disease from the district.

During the polio campaign, a total of 3.5 million children will be administered polio drops across the province.

A total of 1830 teams have been formed for the polio campaign, and 26,000 personnel will be deployed to provide security to the polio team in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

