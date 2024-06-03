Seven-day Anti-polio Campaign Starts In Khyber District
Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2024 | 06:39 PM
The district administration of Khyber launched a seven-day anti-polio campaign on Monday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The district administration of Khyber launched a seven-day anti-polio campaign on Monday.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Muhammad Hamid, inaugurated the campaign by administering polio drops to children.
The polio teams will visit door-to-door to administer polio drops to children.
In this regard, a meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamid at the Deputy Commissioner's Office.
During the meeting, polio officials gave a detailed briefing on the campaign, security of polio teams, awareness, arrangements, and other matters.
The seven-day anti-polio campaign in Khyber district will start from June 3 and will continue until June 9, during which 945 polio teams will administer polio drops to more than 210,000 children.
The district administration has appealed to the public to cooperate with the Health Department's teams during the anti-polio campaign and ensure that their children receive polio drops to protect them from lifelong disability and to completely eradicate the crippling disease from the district.
During the polio campaign, a total of 3.5 million children will be administered polio drops across the province.
A total of 1830 teams have been formed for the polio campaign, and 26,000 personnel will be deployed to provide security to the polio team in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Recent Stories
Suspect involved in robbing Saudi citizens in Islamabad arrested
Man shot dead, two injured at district courts
Distt Govt orders godowns owners in Malakand to get registration by June 30
NIM course participants visit PRA
Thousands evacuated from German flood zone as Scholz visits
Federal Ombudsman's regional office takes action against surge in complaints of ..
'Jatli' police arrest three robbers; recover cash
Acquisition of IT education vital to compete with modern world: Commissioner Zh ..
World Athletics launches new biennial championship
BISP Mobile Van facility inaugurated in D.I Khan
Inquiry initiated into mistreatment of patient at Mian Rashid Hospital, staff su ..
Pakistan's Hamza to defend his title in WSF World Jr Squash C'ships
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Suspect involved in robbing Saudi citizens in Islamabad arrested3 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead, two injured at district courts2 minutes ago
-
Distt Govt orders godowns owners in Malakand to get registration by June 302 minutes ago
-
NIM course participants visit PRA2 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman's regional office takes action against surge in complaints of mismanagement2 minutes ago
-
'Jatli' police arrest three robbers; recover cash2 minutes ago
-
Acquisition of IT education vital to compete with modern world: Commissioner Zhob2 minutes ago
-
BISP Mobile Van facility inaugurated in D.I Khan2 minutes ago
-
Inquiry initiated into mistreatment of patient at Mian Rashid Hospital, staff suspended-Minister10 minutes ago
-
Rangers arrest five suspects, recover arms, ammunition10 minutes ago
-
Capital Police arrest accused with mobile phones snatched from Saudi Citizens10 minutes ago
-
Drug seized in Karachi's Korangi Area, accused arrested17 minutes ago