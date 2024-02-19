Seven-day anti-polio drive from March 2 in provincial capital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) A seven-day anti polio vaccination drive would start from March 02 in the provincial capital to vaccinate 901,986 children under the age of five against the crippling disease.

The campaign would continue till March 08 under the supervision of district administration.

2506 health teams with adequate security would administer the polio drops, said the office of the deputy Commissioner.

Deputy Commissioner Afaq Wazir has appealed to the parents to get their children vaccinated for eradication of the disease.