Seven-day Anti-polio Drive From March 2 In Provincial Capital
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2024 | 11:40 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) A seven-day anti polio vaccination drive would start from March 02 in the provincial capital to vaccinate 901,986 children under the age of five against the crippling disease.
The campaign would continue till March 08 under the supervision of district administration.
2506 health teams with adequate security would administer the polio drops, said the office of the deputy Commissioner.
Deputy Commissioner Afaq Wazir has appealed to the parents to get their children vaccinated for eradication of the disease.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024
PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors
Husband killed wife in Firozka
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmiris enduring repression for past seven decades in pursuit of freedom10 minutes ago
-
19th 'Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally' 2024 set to commence on Tuesday20 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to promote freelancing sector to grow economy, VC says59 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad traffic police seizes 1410 motorcycles1 hour ago
-
Sultan's winning streak at home ground continued, beat Kings12 hours ago
-
Karachi Kings to improve performance in next matches12 hours ago
-
Court release five political workers on bail12 hours ago
-
SITE police arrest suspect in injured condition12 hours ago
-
Kohat police arrest 30 suspects in search operation14 hours ago
-
At Last Leg of Winter; AJK lashes with snow and rainfall in the upper reaches and plains.14 hours ago
-
MoHR launches an awareness campaign to prevent child abuse14 hours ago
-
SOS Children’s Village Jamshoro organizes ‘Jashan-e-Baharan’14 hours ago