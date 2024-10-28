Seven-day Anti-Polio Drive Starts In Larkana Division
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) A seven-day National Anti-Polio Campaign started from Monday across Larkana division with full security arrangements in the division including Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, and Kandhkot-Kashmore on Monday which will continue till November 3.
The teams have planned to visit remote far-flung and urban areas of the five districts to administer Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to the 1,178,995 children up to the age of five years.
The District Health Departments of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts have deputed more than 3,400 mobile and fixed teams which will visit every house in the five districts of the Larkana division and administered Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) drops to the children up to five years age.
The officials of the Health Department have appealed to the people that they should cooperate with polio teams visiting their houses.
Meanwhile, commissioner Larkana division Ghulam Mustafa Phul appealed to parents of children up to the age of five years to get their children vaccinated during the campaign up to 3rd November.
He also appealed to all the citizens of the Division to extend their cooperation with the polio team of the health department to make the district a polio-free division.
