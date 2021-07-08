Seven day anti-polio drive to start in Khairpur on Aug 2

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :A seven -day anti-polio campaign in all eight talukas of the Khairpur district would start from August 2 to August 8 where polio staff deployed for the campaign has been issued special instructions and informed that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Tariq Hussain Chandio, parents have been advised to come forward and play their role in ensuring vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease from society.

In this connection, the DC has chaired a meeting to review arrangements for upcoming seven day long anti-polio drive in the district at DC office Khairpur on Thursday.

In the meeting, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of all eight talukas of the district, Taluka Health Officers (THOs), District Health Officer (DHO), representatives from UNICEF, WHO including officials of the Rangers and Police attended the meeting.