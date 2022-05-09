UrduPoint.com

Seven Day Anti-polio Drive To Start In Khairpur On May 23

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Seven day anti-polio drive to start in Khairpur on May 23

SUKKUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :A seven-day anti-polio campaign in all eight talukas of the Khairpur district would start from May 23rd to May 30, 2022 where polio staff deployed for the campaign has been issued special instructions and informed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Saifullah Abro, parents have been advised to come forward and play their role in ensuring vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease from society.

In this connection, the DC has convened a meeting to review the arrangements for upcoming seven day long anti polio drive in the district on Thursday under his chair at DC office Khairpur.

In the meeting, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Rehmatullah Solangi, Major Khubaib, Shahbaz Rangers , EDO Mir Iqbal representatives from UNICEF, WHO including officials of the Rangers and Police would attend the meeting.

Related Topics

Rangers Police Polio Khairpur May All From

Recent Stories

Sonakshi's engagement rumours storm into social m ..

Sonakshi's engagement rumours storm into social media

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports first case of Omicron sub-variant

Pakistan reports first case of Omicron sub-variant

23 minutes ago
 Ashtar Ausaf Ali appointed as AGP

Ashtar Ausaf Ali appointed as AGP

40 minutes ago
 IHC orders PM to review appointment of Hanif Abbas ..

IHC orders PM to review appointment of Hanif Abbasi as SAPM

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan team's tour to Sri Lanka limited to two m ..

Pakistan team's tour to Sri Lanka limited to two matches

1 hour ago
 Celebs mark Mother’s day

Celebs mark Mother’s day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.