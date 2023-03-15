UrduPoint.com

Seven-day 'Flora Festival' Begins

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 03:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The seven-day 'Flora Festival' kicked off here on Wednesday under the auspices of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA).

Commissioner Sargodha Mohammad Ajmal Bhatti was the chief guest.

RPO Shariq Kamal Siddiqui, DGSDA Iftikhar Ahmed, Director PHA Farooq Haider Aziz, Deputy Director Shafiq Niazi, AD Ali Hassan and others were also present on the occasion.

The Commissioner along with RPO Shariq Kamal Siddiqui inaugurated the flora festival by cutting a ribbon.

He inspected various sections of the festival and appreciated the efforts of PHA in organizing the festival.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that PHA Sargodha gave a memorable gift to the people of Sargodha by organizing flora festival to mark the Punjab Culture Day.

He further said that 'Punjab Culture' was being observed by organizing various colorful programmes in government and private institutions in all the four districts of Sargodha division on the instructions of Punjab government.

On the occasion, Director General PHA Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi said that all the resources were being utilized to provide healthy and recreational opportunities to the citizens.

On this occasion, culture and magic show, fire dance and other colorful programmeswere organized, in which, the guests and participants of the festival evincedkeen interest.

