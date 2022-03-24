Seven-day flora festival kicks off

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sargodha Thursday inaugurated a week-long spring flora festival to provide healthy recreation to the city dwellers.

Commissioner Nabil Javed inaugurated the festival and said that the the festival was the most welcome step.

PHA Chairman Syed Mehmood Bakhsh Gillani said that the PHA Sargodha was working on a comprehensive strategy to ensure success of the clean and green programme as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that 40 new parks were also being set up in Sargodha division while one lakh saplings would be planted in Sargodha during the spring season.

Earlier, Commissioner Nabil Javed, along with Chairman PHA and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joiya, took a detailed look at various sections of the festival.

DG PHA Yasir Bhatti, District President PTI Usama Giyas Mela, Deputy Director Horticulture Chaudhry Khalid Gondal and a large number of citizens were also present.