Seven-day Flora Festival tomorrow

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The seven-day Flora Festival will begin here on Tuesday, March 14, under the auspices of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA).

PHA media consultant Shafqat Awan said that various programmes would be held including flower exhibition, cultural performance, singing performance, fire dance, stalls/exhibition by business, entities, magic show, fun activities for kids, poetry competition, speech contests, drama contests, mechanical rides, mini zoo, food court and various stalls by governments and other entities would also be set up in Flora Festival.

He said that in Qawwali night, prominent Qawal Fareed Ayyaz would entertain the audience with his 'Kalaam'.

All arrangements have been finalized to organize Jashan-e-Baharan successfully, he added.

On the occasion, PHA Director General Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmisaid the authority was utilizing all resources to provide recreationaland healthy activities to citizens.