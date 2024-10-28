Open Menu

Seven-day Polio Campaign Inaugurated, Security Beefed Up For Teams In District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Seven-day polio campaign inaugurated, security beefed up for teams in district

JACOBABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) A 7-day polio drive has been started on Monday to immunize polio drops to children up to five years in the district .

On the directions of SSP, Jacobabad, Saddam Hussain, security plan had been devised for polio teams.

As many as 936 security personals would perform their duties for security of polio workers in the district including 10 female security officials.

A control room had been set up to supervise the campaign and effective coordination to achieve its set targets.

Related Topics

Polio Jacobabad

Recent Stories

Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia

Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia

43 minutes ago
 Australia announces squad for T20 series against P ..

Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan

3 hours ago
 PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

3 hours ago
 Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resi ..

Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

6 hours ago
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

2 days ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

2 days ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan