Seven-day polio campaign inaugurated, security beefed up for teams in district

(@FahadShabbir)

JACOBABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) A 7-day polio drive has been started on Monday to immunize polio drops to children up to five years in the district .

On the directions of SSP, Jacobabad, Saddam Hussain, security plan had been devised for polio teams.

As many as 936 security personals would perform their duties for security of polio workers in the district including 10 female security officials.

A control room had been set up to supervise the campaign and effective coordination to achieve its set targets.