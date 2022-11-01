UrduPoint.com

Seven-day Polio Immunization Drive Concludes In Larkana

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2022 | 07:11 PM

Seven-day polio immunization drive concludes in Larkana

The seven-day anti-polio campaign concluded on Monday during which about 340850 children up to the age of five years received lifesaving vaccines across the district

LARKANA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :The seven-day anti-polio campaign concluded on Monday during which about 340850 children up to the age of five years received lifesaving vaccines across the district.

District Health Officer (DHO), Larkana Dr. Syed Attar Ali Shah talking to media on Tuesday said that about 904 mobile teams, 92 fixed and 08 transit teams were constituted to administer polio drops to children at houses or other places including rain/flood affected areas, remote areas, bus terminals, schools, exit and entry points and markets.

He said the staff involved in the drive, including mobile teams, visited door-to-door while fixed centers had been set up at the hospitals, basic health units, and rural health centers as well as at various other spots to vaccinate children.

DHO Larkana said that the district had been divided in union councils, union committees which were visited by trained teams to vaccinate the targeted population of children in those areas.

He further said that follow-up efforts were also made on next days to ensure that each child up to the age of five years had been administered anti-polio drops during the seven days.

As part of arrangements, Dr. Shah said the teams had been trained in extensive training programmes, adding there was no shortage of the anti-polio vaccine and it had already been supplied the specific points for administration in the drive.

He added, effective advocacy campaign was being pursued in order to encourage parents to come forward and play their role in ensuring vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease from society.

He said there was complete coordination among all the concerned departments of the districts to successfully reach out to the targeted population and prevent our young generation from crippling disease.

Regarding the contribution of the health officials in the districts, he said that they were doing a great job. He said people of the district cooperated with health officials.

He called upon the people to bring their youngsters of upto five years of age for the administration of OPV to the centers set up in their respective areas of residence.

He urged parents to administer polio drops to their children in every anti-polio drive for success of the campaign started for complete eradication of polio virus.

Related Topics

Shortage Polio Mobile Job Young Larkana Market Media All From

Recent Stories

US Consulate delegation visits The University of F ..

US Consulate delegation visits The University of Faisalabad

55 seconds ago
 National Library to get modern facilities: PM's ai ..

National Library to get modern facilities: PM's aide

58 seconds ago
 Modi visits site of deadly Indian bridge collapse

Modi visits site of deadly Indian bridge collapse

1 minute ago
 Senate body urges to ensure quality treatment faci ..

Senate body urges to ensure quality treatment facilities

1 minute ago
 SSP assures murderer of innocent girl be arrested ..

SSP assures murderer of innocent girl be arrested soon

15 minutes ago
 ICRC holds public health regional conference

ICRC holds public health regional conference

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.